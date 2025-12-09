Air India strengthens operations as winter fog season begins to minimise flight disruptions

GURUGRAM: The winter fog window officially begins across airports nationwide, including Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Wednesday, December 10, and will continue until February 10 next year. Dense fog in northern India, particularly around Delhi, has historically caused massive flight delays and disruptions during this period.
Air India held a briefing on Tuesday at its Gurugram headquarters, outlining proactive steps taken to ensure minimal impact on flights this year.
A senior operations official said the airline has strengthened internal standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on previous years’ experience and improvements in operations during last year’s fog window.
“Low visibility in northern India can have a cascading effect on flight schedules across the network,” the official said, adding that Air India has worked closely with stakeholders and implemented several measures, including CAT III B crew rostering, aircraft readiness, network-wide airport preparedness, tech-enabled passenger assistance, and proactive communication to reduce inconvenience.
The airline has ensured that crews are trained in Low Visibility Operations (LVO) using CAT III B-certified Instrument Landing Systems. Additional standby crews are ready to handle any exigency. CAT III B-certified aircraft will be deployed at strategic locations prone to fog impact.
Air India has also coordinated with airport partners to enhance passenger support. Ground teams will be available to assist passengers, while care packages with refreshments and essentials will be provided at both origin and diversion airports. Airport staff will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and rebook affected passengers on alternative flights. Flight schedules have been aligned to reduce inconvenience on long-haul and metro-to-metro flights with onward connectivity.
The airline’s Integrated Operations Control Centre and teams at key domestic airports will operate round-the-clock to manage disruptions. Real-time meteorological forecasts and safety risk assessments will guide proactive schedule adjustments. Dedicated customer contact teams will provide guidance on fog-related queries, sending alerts to passengers via SMS, WhatsApp, and email.
Air India has also activated its Fog Care initiative, allowing passengers affected by fog disruptions to reschedule flights or request a full refund without penalty. The airline said these measures aim to ensure flights run safely and smoothly throughout the fog season.