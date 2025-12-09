Air India strengthens operations as winter fog season begins to minimise flight disruptions

GURUGRAM: The winter fog window officially begins across airports nationwide, including Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Wednesday, December 10, and will continue until February 10 next year. Dense fog in northern India, particularly around Delhi, has historically caused massive flight delays and disruptions during this period.

Air India held a briefing on Tuesday at its Gurugram headquarters, outlining proactive steps taken to ensure minimal impact on flights this year.

A senior operations official said the airline has strengthened internal standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on previous years’ experience and improvements in operations during last year’s fog window.

“Low visibility in northern India can have a cascading effect on flight schedules across the network,” the official said, adding that Air India has worked closely with stakeholders and implemented several measures, including CAT III B crew rostering, aircraft readiness, network-wide airport preparedness, tech-enabled passenger assistance, and proactive communication to reduce inconvenience.