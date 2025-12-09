Akal Takht jathedar asks all Sikh MPs to urge Centre to rename 'Veer Bal Diwas' as 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’

CHANDIGARH: A few days after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objected to the Punjab government’s proposed programme to celebrate ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ in Ludhiana on December 12, the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of Sikhs) has shot off a letter to all Sikh MPs, asking them to urge the Centre to rename ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’.
Sending these letters via email to the MPs, Akal Takht acting jathedar (high priest) Kuldip Singh Gargaj directed Sikh MPs to strongly represent Sikh sentiments in Parliament and press to officially declare the martyrdom day of the Sahibzadas as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’.
These letters have been sent to eleven Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab -- Dr Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda, Malwinder Singh from Anandpur Sahib, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Gurmeet Singh from Sangrur, Sher Singh from Ferozepur, Sarabjit Singh from Faridkot, Charanjit Singh from Jalandhar, Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana besides two Rajya Sabha MPs Vikramjit Singh and Harbhajan Singh. The letter has also been sent to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
The letter states that the Union government has been observing the Sahibzadas’ martyrdom day as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ since 2022 which misrepresents Sikh ethos and tenets.
Gargaj said that although the Sahibzadas were young in age at the time of their martyrdom, their sacrifice was no less significant than that of any adult. He added that devotees have been conveying their objections to this nomenclature, prompting the Akal Takht to act. "On its instructions, the SGPC had already written to the Union government urging that the day be renamed ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’ in line with Sikh beliefs,’’ he said.
The central government has designated December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Jorawar Singh.
A few days back a controversy had erupted when the SGPC and other Sikh bodies objected to the proposal of the state government to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas in Ludhiana on December 12. They claimed that the event violated Sikh tenets, particularly the proposal to hold fancy-dress contests asking children to dress as the Sahibzadas, Mata Gujar Kaur or Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, an act they said hurts Sikh sentiments.