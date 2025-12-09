Belgium Supreme Court clears Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India in Rs 13,850-crore PNB scam

The Belgium Supreme Court has dismissed Indian fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s plea challenging his extradition to India in a Rs 13,850-crore scam, CBI officials said on Tuesday.

Choksi had approached Belgium’s top court on October 30, challenging the October 17 order of the Antwerp Court of Appeals, which had termed India’s extradition request “enforceable.” The spokesperson for the Court of Cassation, Advocaat-general Henri Vanderlinden, said, “The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal. So, the decision of the Court of Appeal stands.”

The Antwerp court had earlier ruled that Choksi, the main accused in the Rs 13,850-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, faced “no risk” of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if sent back to India.

On October 17, a four-member indictment chamber of the Antwerp Court of Appeals upheld an earlier order issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024. It found no irregularity in the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021, ruling them “enforceable” and clearing the way for Choksi’s extradition.

Dismissing Choksi’s appeal, the Court of Appeals held that the businessman failed to provide “concretely plausible” evidence of a “genuine risk” of torture or denial of justice. It found that the documents he submitted did not substantiate his claims of being subjected to a political trial.

Choksi had claimed that the Indian system did not conform to international law. In response, Indian agencies submitted photographs of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, specifically Barrack No. 12—where Choksi will be held once extradited—to counter his claims that Indian prisons are overcrowded and unsafe.

The 46-square-metre barrack has two cells with private toilets and basic facilities. The images were shared to refute his assertions of poor prison conditions.