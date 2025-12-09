Bihar cabinet clears three new departments to drive youth jobs, higher education push

RANCHI: The newly formed Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of three new departments to ensure better and effective implementation of its schemes and policies, aimed at providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years.
For this purpose, three new departments, youth, employment and skill development, higher education, and civil aviation. have been created. These are in addition to the existing 45 government departments, cabinet secretariat department’s additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told the media in a post-cabinet briefing.
A total of 19 decisions were taken at the meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Notably, CM Nitish Kumar had on December 5 announced the creation of three new departments as part of his government’s target to generate one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years.
Taking to X, CM Nitish said, “We set a target to provide jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years (2025–30). For this, it is necessary that maximum youth of the state be given training for skill development and quality higher and technical education.”
"Youth, Employment and Skill Development has been created for the all-round development of youth by equipping them with skills to improve employability. The higher education department will ensure quality education in the state, while the civil aviation department will focus on the expanding aviation sector and enhancing air travel services," the ACS said.
The cabinet also rechristened the animal and fisheries resources department as the “dairy, fisheries and animal resources department”. Similarly, the labour resources department will now be known as the “labour resources and migrant workers welfare department”.
The art, culture and youth department has been renamed “art and culture” department, Chaudhary added.
DA hiked for employees, pensioners under 5th & 6th pay
The cabinet approved a five per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for employees, pensioners, and family pensioners drawing salary or pension under the 6th Pay Commission. The DA has been increased from 252% to 257%, effective July 1, 2025.
Similarly, DA for those under the 5th Pay Commission has been increased by eight per cent, from 466% to 474%, also effective July 1, 2025.
New Directorate of MSME formed
In another decision, the cabinet approved the industries department’s proposal to rename the “Directorate of Technical Development” as the “Directorate of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME)” to strengthen the sector and make it globally competitive, the ACS said.
Directorate of Mines & Geology reconstituted
The cabinet also reconstituted the Directorate of Mines and Geology into two separate directorates — the Directorate of Mines and the Directorate of Investigation. The Directorate of Mines has been further divided into two deputy directorates: mines and security.
The restructuring is expected to speed up investigation processes, Chaudhary said, adding that certain posts have been created for the purpose.
Gaya Ji & Munger declared ‘Civil Defence Districts’
The disaster management department’s proposal to declare Gaya Ji and Munger as “Civil Defence Districts” was approved. Fourteen posts have been created to support the move, which will strengthen strategic and internal security and improve response to natural and man-made disasters.
The cabinet also approved the appointment of Mohammad Imdad Raza on compassionate grounds. Raza is the son of BSF Sub-Inspector late Mohammad Imtiyaz, who was martyred during “Operation Sindoor”.
Other decisions
The cabinet sanctioned Rs 400 crore for payment of electricity dues of urban local bodies to the two power distribution companies — North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd -- for FY 2025–26.
It approved the “Bihar Dastavej Lekhak Anugyapti (Sanshodhan) Niyamawali 2025” (Bihar Deed Writers Licence Amendment Rules 2025), under which leprosy-affected persons will be eligible to obtain licences as deed writers. The move aims to support their social and financial empowerment.
The finance department’s proposal to sign an MoU with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL) to empower youth and run the “Student Skilling Programme” was cleared.
An MoU with the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) was also approved for assistance in various state projects.
The cabinet approved a corpus fund of Rs 15 crore for the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve Foundation/Trust. The foundation will utilise the amount for conservation and management activities.
It also approved the constitution of the “Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park Management and Development Society”, which will oversee the park’s upkeep.
Additionally, the cabinet approved the “Bihar Electronic Order (Issuance, Execution and Disposal) Rules 2025” and the “Bihar E-Sakshya Prabandhan Niyamawali 2025” (Bihar E-Evidence Management Rules 2025).
The e-summon rules will streamline digital processes, while the E-Sakshya rules cover electronic evidence, video conferencing, digital signatures, and the management of witness testimony under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).