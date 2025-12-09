Bihar cabinet clears three new departments to drive youth jobs, higher education push

RANCHI: The newly formed Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of three new departments to ensure better and effective implementation of its schemes and policies, aimed at providing jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youth over the next five years.

For this purpose, three new departments, youth, employment and skill development, higher education, and civil aviation. have been created. These are in addition to the existing 45 government departments, cabinet secretariat department’s additional chief secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told the media in a post-cabinet briefing.

A total of 19 decisions were taken at the meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Notably, CM Nitish Kumar had on December 5 announced the creation of three new departments as part of his government’s target to generate one crore jobs and employment opportunities in the next five years.

Taking to X, CM Nitish said, “We set a target to provide jobs and employment to one crore youth in the next five years (2025–30). For this, it is necessary that maximum youth of the state be given training for skill development and quality higher and technical education.”

"Youth, Employment and Skill Development has been created for the all-round development of youth by equipping them with skills to improve employability. The higher education department will ensure quality education in the state, while the civil aviation department will focus on the expanding aviation sector and enhancing air travel services," the ACS said.

The cabinet also rechristened the animal and fisheries resources department as the “dairy, fisheries and animal resources department”. Similarly, the labour resources department will now be known as the “labour resources and migrant workers welfare department”.

The art, culture and youth department has been renamed “art and culture” department, Chaudhary added.