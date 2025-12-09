Civil Aviation Ministry inspects 10 major airports after Indigo flight disruptions

NEW DELHI: Following widespread disruptions in Indigo’s flight operations, senior officers from the Civil Aviation Ministry began inspections at ten major airports across the country on Wednesday. The inspections, ordered by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, are expected to continue till Friday.

The airports under review include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Goa, and Thiruvananthapuram. Officers at the level of Deputy Secretary, Director, or Joint Secretary have been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of on-ground operations.

The inspections will cover flight delays and cancellations, airport congestion, queue management at check-in counters, security and boarding gates, status of information dissemination to passengers on delays and alternative arrangements. Officers will also review manpower availability for operational duties, staffing of airline help desks, and the provision of essential amenities such as drinking water.

The Ministry’s move comes as part of ongoing efforts to stabilise flight operations and ensure passenger convenience amid the recent operational crisis at Indigo.