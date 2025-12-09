Congress leader Harish Rawat performs 'Joota Seva' to placate sikh community amid controversy

DEHRADUN: In a significant move aimed at stemming political fallout, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat, personally visited the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun on Sunday. Following prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib, Rawat participated in 'Langar Sewa' (community kitchen) service and performed 'Joota Ghar Seva' (shoe cleaning) service.
This act of penance follows a recent controversy ignited by Congress leader and former cabinet minister, Harak Singh Rawat, who allegedly made an objectionable remark targeting the Sikh community during a lawyers' protest in Dehradun on Friday. The comment sparked widespread outrage among the Sikh populace.
Sensing the depth of the community's anger, Harish Rawat stepped in to mediate and control the damage. His involvement comes after Harak Singh Rawat had already sought forgiveness, including performing 'Joota Seva' at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara.
The timing is crucial for the Congress party, which is gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections, having been out of power in Uttarakhand since 2017. The party is acutely aware that regaining power requires a united front and securing key community votes.
"A mistake was made by a Congress leader, and to repent for it, we will perform 'Joota Seva' and 'Kar Seva' at the Gurdwara and seek forgiveness before the Guru Granth Sahib," Harish Rawat stated, emphasising accountability.
The political calculus behind this swift damage control cannot be overstated. Sikh voters hold significant sway in several key constituencies across Udham Singh Nagar and possess a vital vote bank in Dehradun and Haridwar. In both the 2017 and 2022 polls, Congress secured seats in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar, underlining the necessity of maintaining community goodwill.
The BJP wasted no time capitalising on the gaffe. BJP State Media In-charge, Manveer Chauhan, reacted sharply, stating, "As a senior leader of the Congress, Harak Singh’s comment clearly shows what the party's thinking towards the Sikhs remains even today."
With the state leadership recently reorganised—introducing a new State President, Ganesh Godiyal, and establishing election committees well in advance—the Congress is aggressively campaigning against the ruling BJP government. However, this latest incident forced the party onto the back foot, prompting top brass like Harish Rawat to intervene directly to protect their electoral prospects.