Congress leader Harish Rawat performs 'Joota Seva' to placate sikh community amid controversy

DEHRADUN: In a significant move aimed at stemming political fallout, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Harish Rawat, personally visited the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun on Sunday. Following prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib, Rawat participated in 'Langar Sewa' (community kitchen) service and performed 'Joota Ghar Seva' (shoe cleaning) service.

This act of penance follows a recent controversy ignited by Congress leader and former cabinet minister, Harak Singh Rawat, who allegedly made an objectionable remark targeting the Sikh community during a lawyers' protest in Dehradun on Friday. The comment sparked widespread outrage among the Sikh populace.

Sensing the depth of the community's anger, Harish Rawat stepped in to mediate and control the damage. His involvement comes after Harak Singh Rawat had already sought forgiveness, including performing 'Joota Seva' at the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara.

The timing is crucial for the Congress party, which is gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections, having been out of power in Uttarakhand since 2017. The party is acutely aware that regaining power requires a united front and securing key community votes.