Goa nightclub fire: Interpol issues blue corner notice against Birch nightclub owners

MUMBAI: Goa police on Tuesday issued a Blue Corner Notice against the owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, where a fire on December 6 killed 25 people. The main accused Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra along with partner Ajay Gupta, fled from Delhi to Thailand just hours after an FIR was registered against them on December 7.

According to Goa Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the Luthra brothers reached Delhi’s international airport at 3 am on Sunday and boarded IndiGo flight 6E-1073 to Phuket at 5:30 am, within three hours of the blaze. The Interpol notice seeks information about the accused’s identities, locations, and activities to facilitate their arrest. The Bureau of Immigration has also issued a Lookout Notice, and Goa authorities are coordinating with the CBI and Interpol.

Kumar said the brothers’ flight indicated their intent to evade police investigation. Following the FIR, a Goa police team travelled to Delhi with arrest warrants and conducted raids at the brothers’ offices and residences, but they were not found.

Deputy Inspector General Varsha Sharma said five people connected to the nightclub, including operational managers, have been arrested so far. She added that two government officials were suspended for negligence. “The owners’ financial dealings and the NOC issued to the club are under close scrutiny. The brothers switched off their phones within hours of the probe, and more arrests are expected as the investigation progresses,” she said.

The passport authorities have also issued notices to the Luthra brothers, asking them to justify within seven days why their passports should not be impounded. State sources said the two, currently suspected to be in Thailand, must respond promptly.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered the demolition of the club’s Vagator branch. Goa tourism authorities, under heavy police security, pulled down the 198 sq ft unauthorised structure that extended onto the beach without permission.