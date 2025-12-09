Goa nightclub fire: Probe panel told to submit report within 7 days

PANAJI: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday said four people were arrested in connection with the fire at a nightclub in Goa that claimed 25 lives. One person was detained from Delhi.

Sawant said that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident. The tragedy took place at Birch By Romeo Lane in Arpora village —around 25 km from the state capital, Panaji.

“The probe will be led by the North Goa Collector, with support from a committee comprising the SP of South Goa, Deputy Collector for Fire and Emergency Services, and the Director of Forensics. The panel has been instructed to submit its report within seven days,” the CM said.

A recent inspection by a government authority documented alleged violations of the CRZ Notification 2011 in the nightclub that included the construction of an RCC G+1 hexagonal structure of approximately 550 sqm erected directly on a water body, with the ground floor used as a kitchen and storeroom. He said that four people have been arrested and inquiry is in progress.