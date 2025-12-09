Gujarat removes 22.68 lakh workers from MGNREGA records

AHMEDABAD: Fresh official data tabled in Lok Sabha on 9th December paints an alarming picture of mass deletions under MGNREGA in Gujarat. From 2019-20 to 2024-25, over 7.49 lakh job cards were deleted, and nearly 22.68 lakh workers were removed from job cards, raising serious questions on transparency, eligibility checks, and the future of rural livelihood support in the state.

A new data disclosure in Lok Sabha on Tuesday has opened a sharp debate on transparency and accountability in Gujarat’s implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). The Union Ministry of Rural Development has reported a massive and accelerating deletion trend, which is reshaping the ground reality of rural employment in the state.

The numbers tell a stark story. Gujarat has seen a year-on-year rise in deletion of job cards, beginning with 40,314 deletions in 2019-20, jumping to 1,31,080 in 2020-21, dipping slightly to 40,289 in 2021-22, only to spike again with 1,46,141 deletions in 2022-23.

The situation intensified dramatically in 2023-24, where deletions ballooned to 3,38,533 job cards the highest in five years. Even in the ongoing financial year 2024-25, the deletion trend continues with 53,616 job cards already removed, signalling the process is far from slowing.

But job cards aren’t the only concern worker deletion data is even more staggering.