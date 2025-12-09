India, Brazil sign key MoU to boost life-cycle support, cooperation on Scorpène-class submarines

NEW DELHI: India and Brazil on Tuesday struck an understanding in the area of the Exchange of Information related to Maintenance of Scorpène-class Submarines and other Naval Vessels.

As per the Indian Navy, the landmark tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dockyard Ltd during the ongoing visit of the CNS to Brazil.

The Indian Navy said, “The MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics and training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies and industry of both nations.”

The Navy added that the MoU will further boost Defence Research and Development (R&D) collaboration and drive technological innovation in sustaining Scorpène-class submarines and other naval platforms.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, on Tuesday proceeded on an official visit to Brazil from December 9 to 12, 2025.

The visit, according to the Indian Navy, is aimed at consolidating the “robust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy, an important pillar of the broader India–Brazil Strategic Partnership.”

Elaborating on the visit, the Navy said, “During the visit, the CNS will hold discussions with senior leadership of Brazil, including Defence Minister Jose Mucio; Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces; and Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy.”

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”

The visit includes engagements with operational commands, and visits to naval bases and shipyards of the Brazilian Navy.