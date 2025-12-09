India, Brazil sign key MoU to boost life-cycle support, cooperation on Scorpène-class submarines

NEW DELHI: India and Brazil on Tuesday struck an understanding in the area of the Exchange of Information related to Maintenance of Scorpène-class Submarines and other Naval Vessels.
As per the Indian Navy, the landmark tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Indian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Mazagon Dockyard Ltd during the ongoing visit of the CNS to Brazil.
The Indian Navy said, “The MoU will enhance life-cycle support, enable experience sharing in maintenance, logistics and training, and strengthen cooperation between government agencies and industry of both nations.”
The Navy added that the MoU will further boost Defence Research and Development (R&D) collaboration and drive technological innovation in sustaining Scorpène-class submarines and other naval platforms.
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, on Tuesday proceeded on an official visit to Brazil from December 9 to 12, 2025.
The visit, according to the Indian Navy, is aimed at consolidating the “robust and growing maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Brazilian Navy, an important pillar of the broader India–Brazil Strategic Partnership.”
Elaborating on the visit, the Navy said, “During the visit, the CNS will hold discussions with senior leadership of Brazil, including Defence Minister Jose Mucio; Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces; and Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy.”
“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”
The visit includes engagements with operational commands, and visits to naval bases and shipyards of the Brazilian Navy.
Discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, naval interoperability, capacity building, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks, including the broader South–South cooperation.
The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in maritime security, professional exchanges and capacity building, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons.
India and Brazil have been working on strengthening defence ties. In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin in New Delhi. Brazil’s Defence Minister José Múcio Monteiro Filho was also present.
The leaders reviewed the progress of ongoing defence initiatives and identified priority areas for joint work, including co-development and co-production of defence equipment.
India and Brazil share a strategic partnership, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advance defence cooperation with a focus on military-to-military exchanges, joint exercises and training visits.