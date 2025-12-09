J-K: BSF jawan found dead in Samba; CRPF constable dies in separate incident

JAMMU: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Sukhdeep Singh, a resident of Ferozpur in Punjab, was found lying in a canal at Rehiyan village on Monday evening.

Locals shifted him to the district hospital Samba, where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

Preliminary police investigation suggests he was travelling on a motorcycle and may have accidentally fallen into the canal.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of death, they added.

In a separate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable died after collapsing inside a camp in Nagrota area of Jammu late Monday night, officials said.

His body was taken to Government Medical College hospital for postmortem and other formalities, the officials said, adding he is believed to have died of cardiac arrest.