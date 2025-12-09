Jharkhand to deploy university volunteers for tiger census for the first time

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand, volunteers from different universities studying botany and zoology will be deployed for the tiger census in the state.
According to forest officials, besides creating a young workforce, this move will help raise awareness about comprehensive tiger estimation and conservation. This is also the first time tiger census activities will be conducted outside the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), covering forest ranges in Ranchi, Dumka and Hazaribagh.
The Field Director and Deputy Director of PTR have been appointed as nodal agencies for the tiger census in Jharkhand. Forest personnel across the state have also been trained for the exercise, and the training process is still underway. Tiger censuses are conducted every four years, and the next data will be released on July 29, 2026. The last census was released in 2023.
According to PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena, volunteers will undergo a skill test before being deployed. “In the first phase, PTR will recruit 20 botany and zoology students from Nilamber Pitamber University as volunteers for the tiger count. Only those who clear the skill test will be included,” he said. This is the first time volunteers are being involved in the count, he added.
Jena said the aim is to involve more people in the campaign to build awareness about wildlife conservation.
“Botany and zoology students from various colleges will be given basic training and then integrated into the campaign,” he said. Letters have been sent to vice-chancellors seeking student participation; the PTR is awaiting a response from Nilamber Pitamber University.
Tiger census data released in 2023 recorded three tigers in Jharkhand, all within the PTR. Tiger counting includes deploying high-resolution cameras and conducting special patrols. Every activity and wildlife-related data point is documented during the exercise.
Spread over 1,149 sq km, PTR is home to tigers, elephants, bison, spotted deer and bears. Current forest department data shows six tigers, around 180 elephants, over 10,000 spotted deer, more than 50 bison and around 200 wolves.
According to the 2006 census, Jharkhand had 10 tigers, which fell to three in 2014. The latest report puts the number at six. Beginning with 22 tigers in 1972, PTR reached its peak in 1995 with 71 big cats before witnessing a steep decline, down to three in 2014 and zero in the 2018 census.