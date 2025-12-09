Laws must be for people's convenience, should not be a burden: PM to NDA MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no innocent Indian should face harassment or inconvenience due to any law or rule, and such measures should always be for the convenience of the common people.

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting here, Modi also said reforms should be brought in all aspects of society and not just in the economy.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all NDA MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi gave very good guidelines for the lawmakers.

The PM said no Indian should face any inconvenience as a citizen and everyone must ensure that rules and regulations are for the convenience of the common people and improve their lives, he said.

"The prime minister said laws should not be a burden for anyone but should be for people's convenience. Rules and regulations must be for improving the system, not to harass people. There should be no law which harasses people without any reason," Rijiju said.

He said Modi told all NDA MPs that they should work together to accelerate development works at triple the speed and connect with youths, sports and other activities.

At the outset of the meeting, Rijiju said, Modi was felicitated for the NDA's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.