‘Let women protest against BSF atrocities’: West Bengal CM

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged women to protest against the Border Security Force (BSF) atrocities against people residing along the borders in the state.
“Let the women protest against BSF atrocities on people living in border areas. Let them come to the front to protest against the force,” the Chief Minister said today while addressing in a rally organised by her party Trinamool Congress at Rashleela ground in Cooch Behar district.
She urged the people to unite against the Central force. “I want to see whether our mothers and sisters are more courageous and mightier than that of the BJP,” she said.
On Monday, while delivering speeches in an administrative meeting in the district she had alerted police administration to take prompt steps if the BSF tortures anybody along the border.
“Don’t get panicked. I can assure you that no detention camp is allowed in Bengal as long Trinamool Congress is there in the state. No one will be pushed back and the BSF or not. We won’t be cowed down by the BJP,” the ruling party supremo said.
“We are trying to bring back the four other Bengali-speaking Indian citizens from Bangladesh. We have already brought back the pregnant Sunali Khatun and her eight-year-old son from to their motherland in Birbhum. The BSF had pushed them back to Bangladesh though they have necessary documents related to Indian citizenship,” she added.
BSF had pushed six Bengalis hailed from Paikar village in Murarai of Birbhum back to the neighbouring country on suspicion of them being Bangladeshi nationals in June.
Raising the issue of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state she also said, “The Election Commission of India may announce the dates of the assembly polls, scheduled next year, soon after the final voters’ list is released so that no one can move the court challenging the electoral rolls.”
Names of many genuine voters are being deleted during the roll revision exercise. People who are still alive being shown as deceased in the voters’ list by the Commission, she alleged while addressing in the rally.
The Chief Minister during her two-day visit to Cooch Behar on Monday afternoon questioned in the administrative review meeting at Rabindra Bhavan in the district about timing and urgency of the SIR.
“Why must everything be done in such a hurry? Last time in 2002, the process took two years. I don’t understand how an impartial poll panel can act so biasedly?” she said.
She also attacked the Centre, accusing it of not releasing funds due to the state for MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, despite an order of the Supreme Court.
The CM charged the BJP-led central government with attempting to "starve Bengal financially". "All funds allotted for the 100-day job guarantee scheme and awas yojana have been stopped. The Centre has been imposing conditions on job guarantee scheme,” she alleged by tear and tore a letter sent by it to her.