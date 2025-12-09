‘Let women protest against BSF atrocities’: West Bengal CM

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged women to protest against the Border Security Force (BSF) atrocities against people residing along the borders in the state.

“Let the women protest against BSF atrocities on people living in border areas. Let them come to the front to protest against the force,” the Chief Minister said today while addressing in a rally organised by her party Trinamool Congress at Rashleela ground in Cooch Behar district.

She urged the people to unite against the Central force. “I want to see whether our mothers and sisters are more courageous and mightier than that of the BJP,” she said.

On Monday, while delivering speeches in an administrative meeting in the district she had alerted police administration to take prompt steps if the BSF tortures anybody along the border.

“Don’t get panicked. I can assure you that no detention camp is allowed in Bengal as long Trinamool Congress is there in the state. No one will be pushed back and the BSF or not. We won’t be cowed down by the BJP,” the ruling party supremo said.

“We are trying to bring back the four other Bengali-speaking Indian citizens from Bangladesh. We have already brought back the pregnant Sunali Khatun and her eight-year-old son from to their motherland in Birbhum. The BSF had pushed them back to Bangladesh though they have necessary documents related to Indian citizenship,” she added.

BSF had pushed six Bengalis hailed from Paikar village in Murarai of Birbhum back to the neighbouring country on suspicion of them being Bangladeshi nationals in June.