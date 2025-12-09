Lucknow Diary | Monk returns for SIR documents after 36 yrs

A monk, who returned to his parental place after 36 years, was forced to seek police assistance when his family refused to recognise him and withheld his documents when he returned to Dharamangadpur village in the Sajeti police station area of Kanpur to collect papers needed for the SIR exercise. Sajeti police station officers intervened and, having verified his identity through the documents he carried, permitted him to take his marksheet and related records. Monk Sarvesh Sachan, known as Kallu, son of Indrapal, had left home in 1989 after graduating from DAV College in Kanpur and lived as a monk at Tauni Devi Dham in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, for about 36 years.

State’s milestone in renewable energy

Marking a historic achievement in renewable energy journey, UP has surpassed the milestone of 3,00,000 solar installations rising to number three position after Gujarat and Maharashtra. Of the 9,83,915 applications, 3,00,654 installations were completed, bringing the state’s total solar capacity to 1,038.27 MW delivering clean, affordable energy. Key initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and the state’s new solar policy established robust infrastructure, ensuring transparent processes, digital monitoring and timely installations taking the state ahead of path of economic transformation. The existing capacity creates opportunities.