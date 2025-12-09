Nearly 400 Indigo flights cancelled on December 9 amid stabilising operations

NEW DELHI: Nearly 400 Indigo flights across the country were cancelled on Tuesday marking the lowest impact on its operations since the aviation crisis on December 1.

However, Indigo CEO claimed in a video message, “Indigo is back on its feet, and our operations are stable. Earlier, we had indicated we would normalise between December 10 and 15. Today, as of December 9, our operations are fully stabilised, which means flights reflecting on our website are scheduled to operate with an adjusted network.”

In an official statement, the airline said it operated more than 1,800 flights and connected all its 138 stations in its network. “We plan to fly nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday. We have optimised our operations, and our on-time performance is also back to normal levels."

Delivery of 8,500 bags to customers has taken place. “Roughly 800 bags are left behind where the contact details registered in the PNR are not reachable or being answered,” a spokesperson said.

All bags have been delivered from 49 out of its 94 stations, the statement added.