Over 97 pc digitization of collected SIR forms over in UP: CEO

LUCKNOW: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is nearing its completion in Uttar Pradesh with UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa claiming that 97.3 per cent of the digitisation work of the forms collected so far was completed in the state.

Rinwa met the representatives of recognised political parties on SIR and gathered feedback on the enumeration phase. However, the State Election Commission officials said that nearly 17.7 per cent of enumeration forms remain uncollected, and 30 per cent of voters remain unmapped.

The CEO urged the political parties to cooperate in verifying the dead, those who had shifted and also the absentee voters. In turn, the representatives of the political parties requested for an extension in the counting phase of the process.

Rinwa asked the political parties to name their block level assistants (BLAs). He stated that at polling stations (booths) where the BLOs had completed their work, they would provide the list of uncollectible voters to the BLAs.

The list of such voters would be available district-wise on Election Officer’s website, as well as on a constituency-wise and booth-wise basis.

Instructions were given to hold a meeting of BLAs with all BLOs by December 12th.