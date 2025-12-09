Over 97 pc digitization of collected SIR forms over in UP: CEO

LUCKNOW: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is nearing its completion in Uttar Pradesh with UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa claiming that 97.3 per cent of the digitisation work of the forms collected so far was completed in the state.
Rinwa met the representatives of recognised political parties on SIR and gathered feedback on the enumeration phase. However, the State Election Commission officials said that nearly 17.7 per cent of enumeration forms remain uncollected, and 30 per cent of voters remain unmapped.
The CEO urged the political parties to cooperate in verifying the dead, those who had shifted and also the absentee voters. In turn, the representatives of the political parties requested for an extension in the counting phase of the process.
Rinwa asked the political parties to name their block level assistants (BLAs). He stated that at polling stations (booths) where the BLOs had completed their work, they would provide the list of uncollectible voters to the BLAs.
The list of such voters would be available district-wise on Election Officer’s website, as well as on a constituency-wise and booth-wise basis.
Instructions were given to hold a meeting of BLAs with all BLOs by December 12th.
The CEO informed the political representatives that the voters, who had gone abroad in search of job, education, business and other purposes and were still Indian citizens despite living there for a long time without taking the citizenship of any other country, could be registered as voters by filling out Form 6A instead of the enumeration form.
Asking the people not to fill up the enumeration form for those not in India, the CEO said even if by mistake, someone had filled and submitted the enumeration form of such a migrant person, then the BLO concerned must be immediately informed about it, otherwise, if a complaint was made later and the person was found guilty in the investigation, action could be taken against him.
Those who attended the meeting with Rinwa included representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Apna Dal (S).