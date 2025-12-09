Pravasi Rajasthani Divas set to showcase Rs 1 lakh crore investment push as Bhajanlal govt marks two years

JAIPUR: To mark the completion of two years of the Bhajanlal-led BJP government in the state, ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025’ is being organized at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) on December 10. The state government has made extensive preparations to ensure that the event becomes a major showcase of Rajasthan’s investment potential.
The event is expected to serve as a significant platform for economic expansion, with reports indicating that industrialists will announce large-scale investments that could reshape the state’s development trajectory. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore are likely to be signed during the event.
Dignitaries attending the program include Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, along with cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats.
A strong presence from the corporate sector is also expected. The inaugural session will feature prominent industry leaders such as Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, who will share their perspectives on investment opportunities, industrial growth, and ongoing reforms in Rajasthan.
Earlier, there were concerns that disruptions in Indigo Airlines’ services could prevent some expatriates from reaching Jaipur. However, the Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation Department — the nodal department for expatriate Rajasthanis — clarified that all invited guests have already arrived and that the airline issues have not significantly affected the event.
More than 8,700 people have registered for Pravasi Rajasthani Divas so far. With registrations surpassing expectations, the online portal was closed ahead of schedule.
This is the first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas being held after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s announcement at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit last year. He had declared that the day would be celebrated annually on December 10 to connect the global Rajasthani diaspora with their homeland.
On November 19, the state cabinet approved the creation of a separate department for non-resident Rajasthanis, and an official notification has since been issued. The new department aims to strengthen engagement with expatriate Rajasthanis living in India and abroad, and facilitate deeper cooperation between them and the state government.