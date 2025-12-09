Pravasi Rajasthani Divas set to showcase Rs 1 lakh crore investment push as Bhajanlal govt marks two years

JAIPUR: To mark the completion of two years of the Bhajanlal-led BJP government in the state, ‘Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025’ is being organized at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) on December 10. The state government has made extensive preparations to ensure that the event becomes a major showcase of Rajasthan’s investment potential.

The event is expected to serve as a significant platform for economic expansion, with reports indicating that industrialists will announce large-scale investments that could reshape the state’s development trajectory. Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 1 lakh crore are likely to be signed during the event.

Dignitaries attending the program include Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, along with cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats.

A strong presence from the corporate sector is also expected. The inaugural session will feature prominent industry leaders such as Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, who will share their perspectives on investment opportunities, industrial growth, and ongoing reforms in Rajasthan.

Earlier, there were concerns that disruptions in Indigo Airlines’ services could prevent some expatriates from reaching Jaipur. However, the Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation Department — the nodal department for expatriate Rajasthanis — clarified that all invited guests have already arrived and that the airline issues have not significantly affected the event.