Punjab: Randhawa serves legal notice to Navjot Kaur Sidhu; turmoil in Congress escalates

The crisis in the Punjab Congress deepened a day after former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, was suspended from the party for making "anti-party" remarks. Kaur again hit out at the state leadership, including president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, accusing them of misleading the high command.

She claimed she remains in touch with the high command but would not support “thieves.”

Meanwhile, senior Punjab Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, served a legal notice on Kaur, asking her to apologize for making “defamatory’’ remarks against him or face legal action. Several other party leaders also criticized her.

The legal notice served on Kaur by Randhawa’s advocate states:

“On December 7 and 8, you made false, baseless, and defamatory statements against my client during your media interactions, which were widely broadcast and reported across electronic media, print media, and social platforms. Specifically, you alleged that my client indulged in corruption while serving as the in-charge of Rajasthan for the Indian National Congress, including in the distribution of party tickets in exchange for monetary gratification. These statements were made without any evidence or basis and were intended to malign my client's character and reputation.”