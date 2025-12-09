SIR row: Can EC not decide presumptive stage of citizenship, asks SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked whether the Election Commission is barred from conducting an inquiry in case of a doubtful citizen and if an inquisitorial process fall outside its constitutional power.

The observations were made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi during final hearings on a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states, including Bihar.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi took note of the relevant law and the vehement submissions that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the poll panel, which has to consider that a person is an Indian citizen and is of the age of 18 years and more and residing ordinarily in a constituency.

It was also vehemently argued that the citizenship issue cannot be decided by the poll panel, as the central government-appointed Foreigners' Tribunal can only decide.

"You say that the Election Commission has no power to declare a person as a foreigner or a non-citizen. But, it can doubt the status and refer the issue to the appropriate authorities. And the fact that it can doubt (the citizenship), inverts into itself the power to make an imposition of ensuring that...Can't the ECI decide the presumptive stage of citizenship," the judge asked.

The petitioners argued that the revision exercise suffers from jurisdictional overreach, procedural irregularity, and an unconstitutional shifting of the burden of proving citizenship onto ordinary voters.

It heard detailed submissions from senior advocates Shadan Farasat, P C Sen, and other counsel representing multiple petitioners opposing SIR.