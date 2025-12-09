Top US diplomat holds talks with Foreign Secretary Misri on advancing strategic roadmap

NEW DELHI: Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker met Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Tuesday, with both sides focusing on advancing the strategic agenda set by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their February meeting.

The US Embassy Spokesperson said the discussions aimed at translating that vision “into concrete progress that enhances U.S. security, jobs, and competitiveness, while supporting India’s long-term goals.”

Hooker stressed on Washington’s intention to expand cooperation across key strategic sectors. “The Under Secretary emphasized the United States’ aim to deepen cooperation in defense, energy, technology, space, and trusted supply chains and the value of U.S.-India cooperation that fuels U.S. innovation while supporting India’s rise as a global technology leader,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Hooker conveyed appreciation for India’s continued partnership as both countries pursue shared priorities. “Under Secretary Hooker expressed appreciation for the Foreign Secretary’s continued partnership as both the United States and India pursue shared priorities that deliver tangible benefits for the American people and complement India’s national objective,” the spokesperson said.

The meeting reaffirmed the two nations’ commitment to strengthening a broad-based partnership spanning security, economic growth, and emerging technologies.