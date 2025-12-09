Uttarakhand HC denies bail to Banbhoolpura riot mastermind Abdul Malik; three others get relief

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Abdul Malik, who is accused of being the main conspirator in the violent February 2024 riots in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani. Malik will remain in judicial custody. The court also directed the State Government to file a detailed report listing all allegations against him.

In a split decision, the Division Bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit granted bail to three other accused in the 16 cases linked to the riots. However, Malik and former municipal councillor Zeeshan Parvez, also known as Sebu, will continue to stay in jail.

Malik’s lawyer argued that he is innocent, was not present at the spot during the violence, and has been in jail since February 2024. The counsel also pointed out that Malik is a senior citizen and claimed that there is no solid evidence against him.

The prosecution opposed the bail strongly, calling Malik the “central figure” in the conspiracy. The government lawyer told the court that Malik is accused of planning the entire incident, which included illegal encroachment on government land and a violent attack on officials who went to remove it.

After hearing both sides, the court refused bail and asked the State to submit a full affidavit explaining every charge against Malik. The next hearing for the remaining accused is scheduled in two weeks.

The violence broke out on February 8, 2024, when officials began demolishing an illegal madrasa and clearing encroachments in Banbhoolpura. A mob opposed to the action attacked the demolition team. The clashes involved heavy stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism targeting police, journalists, and civic staff. A police station was also set on fire.

Five people died and nearly 100 were injured in the unrest. Authorities later imposed a curfew in the area to bring the situation under control.