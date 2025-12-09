West Bengal LoP accuses TMC of 'issuing SC/ST certificates to infiltrators'

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is holding camps to issue SC, ST and OBC certificates for ‘undocumented infiltrators and fake claimants’.

Suvendu shared a memo issued by the block development officer (BDO) of Kandi in Murshidabad district to substantiate his allegations against the Trinamool Congress.

He showed instances of three such beneficiaries who were issued such certificates allegedly by the BDO after 24 June when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in Bihar. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to look into the issue seriously.

The Opposition leader requested the national poll body to conduct exhaustive probes into each certificate and cross-verify whether the community is genuinely enlisted as an SC, ST or OBC community by the Centre.

"Why the sudden panic? Because the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is about to expose their voter fraud racket! The desperation is obvious because a large chunk of Mamata Banerjee's 'vote bank' is unable to link their names to the authentic 2002 Voter List, are staring down exclusion from the draft electoral rolls," he claimed in a post on X.

"It's a blatant bid to arm ineligible voters with 'certificates' that slyly match the ECI's list of 13 documents for hearings after the publication of draft electoral rolls. An attempt to make a mockery of democracy, by flooding the system with bogus SC/ST/OBC creds," he alleged.