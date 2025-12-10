107 MPs submit notice to impeach Madras HC judge

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: As many as 107 INDIA bloc MPs, led by DMK, submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, seeking impeachment of Madras High Court judge G R Swaminathan for his order of December 1 and 3 directing Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities at Thirupparankundram to allow lighting lamps on a pillar (deepathoon) near a dargah on the hill.

The impeachment notice accused Justice G R Swaminathan — of the Madurai bench of Madras HC — of conduct that “raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary.” It alleged “undue favouritism” towards senior advocate M Sricharan Ranganathan and lawyers from a “particular community,” besides deciding cases on “particular political ideology” against the constitutional principle of secularism. Copies of the notice were also sent to President Droupadi Murmu and CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

The delegation included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, T R Baalu, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule and others. On December 3, Justice Swaminathan had allowed a group of petitioners to light the lamp on the pillar near the dargah, and directed CISF protection to them. Police stopped the group from lighting the lamp, leading to a furore, prompting the Tamil Nadu government to move the Supreme Court, which admitted TN’s plea.