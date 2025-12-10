42,000 bottles of 'illicit' foreign liquor worth Rs 10 crore seized from vendor in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: A joint team of Haryana Police and state Excise Department seized a large consignment of 'illicit' foreign liquor from a high-end liquor vendor under the name "Theka Wine Shop" near Signature Tower in Gurugram. Around 42,000 bottles of liquor estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore were seized.

The seized stock was smuggled into the country without paying customs or excise duty. These bottles of premium international brands are sold between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per bottle. It is believed that this liquor consignment was routed through airports using organised smuggling channels and sold at high margins to premium customers in the Millennium City.

The Excise Department acted on a tip-off that that illicit liquor was being sold at this 'Theka Wine Shop', and reached the liquor shop late Tuesday evening during rush hours.

The officials claimed that they had suspected that a hundred illicit bottles would be found, but the quantity of seized goods left them shocked.