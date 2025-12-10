Amit Shah refutes Opposition's 'vote chori' charges in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi challenges him to debate

Speaking during the discussion on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP-led Centre had not agreed to the Opposition's demands for a debate on the SIR due to technical reasons.

"For two days, we told the Opposition that this should be discussed later, after two Sessions. But they didn't relent. We agreed...Why did we say 'No'? There were two reasons for the 'No'. One, they wanted a discussion on SIR. I am very clear that there cannot be a discussion on SIR in this House. SIR is the responsibility of the Election Commission. India's EC and CEC do not work under the Government. If discussion is held and questions are raised, who will answer it?" the minister said.

"When they said that they are ready to discuss electoral reforms, we agreed immediately..." he added.

He also refuted allegations of vote chori raised by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"In his press conference, the LoP levelled allegations that the voter list is not corrected and needs to be rectified. So, what is SIR? It is the procedure to sanitise the voter list...Double standards won't work in a democracy. When you win, EC is great. When you lose, EC is useless and works at BJP's behest..." Amit Shah said.

Intervening during the speech, Rahul Gandhi said, " It's a good idea. Let's have a debate on my press conferences...Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on my press conferences."

Targeting the Congress, Amit Shah cited three instances of alleged "vote chori" by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"Post Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was backed by 28 persons while Jawaharlal Nehru by two persons and yet Nehru became the prime minister, this was vote chori," he said.

The minister said that the second "vote chori" was by Indira Gandhi, when she granted herself immunity after court set aside her election.