Around 42,000 bottles of illicit foreign liquor worth Rs 10 crore seized in Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: The largest-ever consignment of illicit foreign liquor was seized from a high-end liquor outlet named "Theka" in Gurugram by a joint team of Haryana Police and the state excise department. Around 42,000 bottles, allegedly smuggled into the country, were confiscated, with an estimated black market value of Rs 10 crore.

According to sources, the seized bottles, lacking valid holograms, were recovered from "The Theka Wine Shop" near Signature Tower. The stock, comprising premium international brands priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per bottle, was allegedly smuggled through airports using organised channels and sold at high margins to upscale customers.

The excise department acted after receiving complaints that illicit liquor was being sold at the shop. Officials raided the outlet late in the evening during rush hours, initially expecting around 100 bottles, but were shocked by the large quantity seized.

Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner Amit Bhatia said this is the largest illegal stock of foreign liquor ever seized in the state. He added that further raids and arrests are expected as the investigation continues. A total of 3,921 cases containing 6 to 12 bottles each, along with 176 loose bottles, were seized. An FIR has been registered against the wine shop contractor, and raids are planned at other wine shops in Gurugram.

An internal investigation has been launched by the excise department to determine how such a large quantity of illicit liquor reached a licensed outlet and why it was not detected earlier. Officials noted that the illicit sales caused crores in revenue loss to the state, with employees reportedly stating that daily sales were around Rs 50 lakh due to high-profile customers buying imported brands.

Preliminary inquiries suggest links to smuggling networks operating across Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.