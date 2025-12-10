Assam CM unveils Swahid Smarak Kshetra; honours Assam Agitation martyrs on Swahid Diwas

GUWAHATI: The Assam government honoured the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation, also known as the Anti-Immigrants Agitation, on the Swahid Diwas on Wednesday.

The Swahid Diwas marks the death anniversary of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first victim of the six-year-long agitation (1979-85). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati.

“It is an honour of a lifetime to dedicate the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in memory of our bravehearts who fought for the pride of Aai Asomi (Mother Assam),” Sarma said.

He further stated that with the unveiling of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, tributes were paid to them for their supreme sacrifice. “From safeguarding our culture and heritage to reclaiming our lands, every effort (of the government) is dedicated to protecting the pride of Aai Asomi and the rights of everyone in Assam,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said Assam’s demographic pattern was fast changing, stating that “almost 40 per cent” of its population would be those who came from Bangladesh at some point of time.

“Legality apart, today Assam is marginalised. Our culture is marginalised in our own land. Economy is fast shifting to those people who were never associated with our culture and history,” Sarma said.