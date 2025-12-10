Bihar government cracks down on land mafia as Dy CM warns officials of strict action

PATNA: The newly formed Bihar government has started tightening its noose around land mafias operating in the state.
Deputy Chief Minister and state land revenue and reforms minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday warned department officers and employees of stern action if they were found colluding with land mafias.
Addressing a press conference at his official chamber, Sinha said reports had emerged about some departmental officers and employees having a nexus with land mafias. “Nobody will be spared, whosoever they may be,” he told the media.
“Strict action will be taken against any official found involved in such activities,” he said, adding that their offices would not function for personal gain. Some within the department were colluding with land mafia, and action was certain against such “white-collar” individuals.
He said meetings would be held at fixed times in every panchayat, with close monitoring of employee attendance. So far, 46 lakh people had applied regarding land-related matters, of which approximately 12 lakh cases had been resolved and uploaded to the portal.
The minister stated that land disputes were the biggest problem in Bihar, and the government was working on a war footing to resolve them. Mutation and rectification of land records would be the department's top priority. Weekly reviews would be conducted in all districts, and timely completion of work made mandatory. Any officer rejecting an application must provide a valid reason, which would also be verified.
He said strict action would be taken against those committing fraud using fake documents. A special “flying squad” has been formed to monitor such fraudulent activities.
Warning to officials: "The office will not be in your pocket"
Sinha stated firmly that no officer’s office would run “as if it’s in their pocket.” Regular meetings would be held in every panchayat, and employee attendance strictly monitored.
‘Land Reforms Dialogue’ to begin on December 12
The government will launch a new programme called “Land Reforms Dialogue” on December 12 in Patna, with another session in Lakhisarai on December 15. The programme will run from 10 am to 12 pm, offering on-the-spot solutions to land-related grievances brought by citizens.
He said stern action would be taken against anyone encroaching on government land. “The word ‘bulldozer’ inspires confidence among people. We need to instill fear of this word in their hearts,” he said, adding that even stricter action than bulldozers would be used if wrongdoing was detected.
After March, a special campaign will be launched across Bihar to free government land from encroachment, he added.
Last week, the state government proposed the creation of 100 fast-track courts to dispose of pending land-related cases.