CBI charges 30, including two Chinese nationals, in cyber fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheeted 30 people, including two Chinese nationals, for allegedly cheating people during the Covid-19 lockdown in the name of investment, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to HPZ Token Investment Fraud case, where Shigoo Technology Pvt. Ltd. entity owned and controlled by Chinese, cheated people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The accused launched a fake mobile application titled “HPZ Tokens”, claiming that investments would be used for cryptocurrency mining and would yield very high returns.

Within just three months, crores were collected and diverted by the fraudsters.

CBI’s investigation revealed that this was not an isolated incident but part of a large, well-coordinated cybercrime network operated by foreign nationals.

This syndicate was responsible for several cyber scams targeting Indian citizens in post COVID period using loan apps, fake investment apps and platforms offering bogus online job offers.