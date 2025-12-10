Central trade unions seek judicial probe into IndiGo fiasco

NEW DELHI: A platform of ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into last week’s IndiGo crisis, which left lakhs of passengers stranded. It also called for exemplary punishment for those responsible and adequate compensation for all affected.

A media statement said, "The incident shows the height of corporate arrogance and total negligence of the safety of the workers and the passengers. The warning by the central trade unions on privatisation and monopolisation especially of the strategic sectors has become true."

The unions cautioned that the government should draw lessons from the episode and immediately halt what they described as hasty privatisation efforts, particularly in sectors such as electricity, petroleum, railways, defence, telecom and banking.

Meanwhile, the unions announced a nationwide general strike in February 2026 against the new Labour Codes implemented by the Centre last month. "The date of the strike will be finalised in their meeting slated on December 22," it said.

The statement charged, "There is unprecedented false propaganda on the so called ‘benefits’ of the labour codes to the workers, including advertisements in mass scale and paid news and articles supporting them which shows the panic among the government administration and the ruling classes. There is total chaos prevailing in labour departments and courts."

The unions met on December 8 to discuss the notification of the labour codes, it said, adding that they also took note of the IndiGo's mass cancellations fiasco.

The statement said the country witnessed large-scale mobilisation at district and block headquarters, as well as at workplaces, on November 26 in protest against the codes.

It added that, for the first time, all opposition parties came together to demand the repeal of the labour codes.

The meeting again noted the IndiGo crisis, saying it had caused distress to lakhs of people. It said the CTUs had decided to build a phased, sustained agitation until the codes are withdrawn.

The Joint Platform will coordinate with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and reach out to other groups to intensify the struggle against the "anti-people policies of this pro corporate communal government", it charged.

The statement was backed by sectoral federations and associations. The unions endorsing it are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.