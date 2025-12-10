Chhattisgarh forms cabinet panel to review withdrawal of cases against surrendered Maoists

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of measures to enable the withdrawal of criminal cases against Maoists who have surrendered under the state’s Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief & Rehabilitation Policy–2025.

To implement this, the government will set up a Cabinet sub-committee to review and scrutinise cases eligible for withdrawal based on the good conduct of surrendered Maoists and their contribution to curbing Left-wing extremism. After evaluation, the sub-committee will place recommended cases before the Cabinet for final approval.

A district-level committee will also be constituted to examine cases registered against surrendered cadres and submit its findings to the police headquarters. Following legal vetting by the Law department, these cases will be presented to the Cabinet sub-committee. For offences under Central Acts or involving the Union government, the state will seek the Centre’s approval.

Cases cleared by the government will be forwarded to district magistrates through public prosecutors for formal withdrawal in court.