Coal India orders temporary relocation in Dhanbad as toxic carbon monoxide levels soar

RANCHI: Coal India Chairman, Sanoj Kumar Jha, after visiting the affected toxic gas leak area, said that with carbon monoxide levels reaching dangerous heights, relocation has become essential as a precautionary measure.

Looking at the gravity of the situation, he visited the affected area on Wednesday to take stock.

After receiving reports from technical teams, he termed the situation “extremely serious,” adding that it is unlikely to improve on its own. Therefore, temporary relocation of affected families to safer areas is the only option to save lives. He clarified that this is not a permanent displacement, but an immediate precautionary measure to address rising gas levels.

“In some areas, the concentration of carbon monoxide (PPM) has reached 2,000. Therefore, the most important and urgent step for families living in the affected area is to temporarily evacuate to safer locations to save their lives,” said Jha. Given the current danger, evacuation is the only option, he added.

The Coal India Chairman further stated that all arrangements for food and lodging have been made for those shifted to relief camps.

Affected families, however, said authorities should stop the gas leak first before discussing relocation.

Coal India's Technical Director, Achyut Ghatak, also described the situation as grave. “Technical teams are continuously working on gas extraction and solutions, but it may take time. Gas levels are continuously rising, and it is difficult to predict whether the problem will be resolved in 10 days or a month and a half,” said Ghatak. He appealed to residents to understand the gravity of the situation and voluntarily move to safer locations.