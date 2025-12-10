Diwali inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

NEW DELHI: Deepavali was inscribed on the prestigious UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list of humanity on Wednesday during the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) being held in Delhi.

"New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritageList: Deepavali, #India Congratulations!," the UNESCO post read.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the development as 'historic' and a 'matter of pride'.

"Deepavali is not only a festival but an emotion, an experience and a sanatan philosophy...It is a festival of victory of hope over despair, dharma over adharma and light over darkness," he said.

The Minister further stated that the occasion is an honour for those who keep this tradition alive.

"From potters shaping diyas to artisans, confectioners, farmers, priests - all keep this living tradition vibrant...!" he added.

There are already 15 elements from India on the list, including Durga Puja, Garba, Kumbh Mela and Yoga.