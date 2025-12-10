Diwali inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

NEW DELHI: Deepavali was inscribed on the prestigious UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list of humanity on Wednesday during the 22nd session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) being held in Delhi.
"New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritageList: Deepavali, #India Congratulations!," the UNESCO post read.
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the development as 'historic' and a 'matter of pride'.
"Deepavali is not only a festival but an emotion, an experience and a sanatan philosophy...It is a festival of victory of hope over despair, dharma over adharma and light over darkness," he said.
The Minister further stated that the occasion is an honour for those who keep this tradition alive.
"From potters shaping diyas to artisans, confectioners, farmers, priests - all keep this living tradition vibrant...!" he added.
There are already 15 elements from India on the list, including Durga Puja, Garba, Kumbh Mela and Yoga.
For the first time, India is hosting this Committee session, providing a platform to showcase the country's intangible cultural heritage and community-based safeguarding initiatives.
The six-day event is taking place on the campus of the Red Fort, a 17th-century Mughal-era fort.
The core issues to be taken up during the meeting are the assessment of safeguarding reports submitted by States about existing listed elements, requests for international assistance to support safeguarding of ICH and reporting and future planning for safeguarding of ICH.
Over 1,000 delegates from more than 180 countries, including Committee Members, UNESCO officials, experts, accredited NGOs and practitioners are participating in this event.
"Hosting the meeting provides several strategic and diplomatic advantages for India and strengthens its collaboration with UNESCO", said Shekhawat earlier.
“The meeting will help the country by increasing its global influence and cultural diplomacy and soft power, providing a platform to showcase its diverse heritage, strengthening international cooperation on cultural preservation and inspiring younger generations to connect with their cultural identity,” the minister added.
The event also provides an opportunity for India to lead discussions on important heritage issues and solidify its position as a global leader in cultural diplomacy.
Hosting of the session will position India as a hub for cultural policy dialogue and innovation, showcase India’s leadership in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage and help in the promotion of artisans, craftspeople, and traditional communities.
On the occasion, the Ministry of Culture has also planned a series of events such as panel discussions, craft displays and exhibitions.