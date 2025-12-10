FIR filed against 18 social media accounts over deepfake images targeting PM Modi in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: A major political storm has erupted in Uttarakhand's capital after highly offensive, digitally manipulated images and videos targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi began circulating widely on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) quickly filed a complaint at the Vasant Vihar police station, alleging a coordinated attempt to tarnish the Prime Minister’s image using sophisticated AI tools.

Devendra Bisht, Mahanagar President of the BJYM, submitted a written complaint naming 18 social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading the fabricated content.

“These AI-generated photos and videos are a blatant attempt to defame the Prime Minister,” Bisht said, noting that the visuals portray the PM in compromising or absurd scenarios, such as selling tea, posing shirtless like a bodybuilder, or standing behind Russian President Vladimir Putin as a bodyguard.

Bisht said the posts were intended to hurt public sentiment and create disharmony. “These account holders are actively trying to disturb public peace,” he added.

Local police confirmed that a case has been registered, but no arrests have been made so far. Station House Officer Ashok Rathore said the matter has been referred to the Cyber Cell for detailed investigation.

“A case has been registered against the operators of 18 accounts under relevant sections of the IT Act and other serious charges,” Rathore said. “Our focus is on tracing the origin and identifying which account first uploaded the AI-generated content.”

The circulation of the deepfakes has sparked anger among BJP workers in the region. Bisht demanded strict action, including defamation charges, against those involved, warning that such content could escalate hatred and provoke unrest.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for creating and circulating the fake visuals.