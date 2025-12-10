Former IG Amitabh Thakur held by Lucknow police in fraud case in Deoria

LUCKNOW: Former IG and Chief of Azad Adhikar Sena Amitabh Thakur was picked up by Uttar Pradesh Police from Sitapur–Maholi border while he was on his way to Delhi from Lucknow on Wednesday.

Police officers in plain clothes boarded the train and took him off in connection with an alleged case of fraud and cheating to secure an industrial plot in Deoria by misusing his official position in 1999. Police action came after the ex-cop did not cooperate with the investigation.

Amitabh Thakur and his wife Nutan Thakur’s X accounts have also been suspended. The case began after Sanjay Sharma of Rajajipuram filed a complaint alleging that Thakur’s wife, Nutan Thakur, obtained Industrial Plot No. B-2 at the District Industries Centre in Deoria district of eastern UP using a fake name “Nootan Devi,” a forged husband’s name, and a false Bihar address.

She allegedly created forged application forms, affidavits and transfer deeds, while Amitabh Thakur allegedly used his official position to support the fraud. The police sources claimed that the said plot was later sold by Thakurs using their real identities.

An FIR under relevant IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered at Talkatora police station in September, this year on the basis of a complaint submitted by Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Talkatora.