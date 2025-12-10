India on ‘Reform Express’ drive, Modi tells BJP MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the NDA Parliamentary Party on Tuesday that laws must never place unnecessary burdens on citizens. He said rules and regulations should exist only “for people’s convenience,” not to make their lives harder.

According to a senior NDA source, the Prime Minister told MPs that the government has now entered a full-fledged “Reform Express” phase, where reforms are moving rapidly and with clear intent. He stressed that all reforms under the NDA government are “entirely citizen-centric and not merely economic or revenue-driven,” with the goal of removing everyday obstacles so people can reach their full potential.

Reinforcing that making life easier for people is the central priority of his government’s third term, Modi emphasised that the reforms being undertaken are meant to benefit ordinary citizens directly, not just improve systems on paper. Modi urged NDA MPs to bring forward the real problems faced by people so that the Reform Express “can reach everyone.”

He strongly criticised the long-standing culture of lengthy paperwork, pointing out that it is time to end “30-40-page forms” and unnecessary procedures. He underlined the importance of making sure services reach people at their doorstep and stopping repeated data submissions that waste time and energy. He also said that Ease of Life and Ease of Doing Business will remain top priorities for the government.