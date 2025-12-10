Jaya Bachchan demands dedicated emergency lanes for ambulances

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday demanded dedicated emergency lanes on roads for ambulance movement, saying that in India, groceries reach doorsteps in under 15 minutes, pizzas in 30 minutes, but patients bleed to death due to the delay in reaching the hospital.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan demanded that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health should also look into the issue of patient death due to the delay in reaching the hospital.

"In a country where groceries reach doorsteps in under 15 minutes, pizzas in 30 minutes via quick commerce platforms, patients bleed to death because ambulances get trapped in traffic, lacking dedicated emergency lanes, despite the Supreme Court's 2018 directive. No national data tracks these tragedies," Bachchan said.

"60 per cent of ambulances arrive late, with urban delays averaging 15 to 30 minutes due to an absence of green corridors and police escorts, missing the golden hour for 55 per cent of accident victims. No dedicated lanes on highways, despite the National Ambulance Code 2016. These critical failures need to be taken notice of and dealt with immediately," she stated.

She suggested an immediate nationwide mandate for dedicated emergency lanes, with AI traffic signals, prioritizing ambulances, 30-second green corridors, enforcing the Supreme Court's 2018 ambulance corridor directive via Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, penalties on violators, and a high-level probe into ambulance delay deaths.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma demanded a gender-sensitive mental health facility for traumatised women in the country.