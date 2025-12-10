Jharkhand government announces proposal to rename Lok Bhawans after Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanu

RANCHI: In a significant move, Jharkhand Government has made a proposal in the Assembly to name the Lok Bhawan in Ranchi as Birsa Munda Bhawan after the tribal icon, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the Lok Bhawan in Dumka after Santhal rebellion, Sido-Kanu Murmu.

The proposal was made by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister announced in the House that Ranchi's main Raj Bhavan will be named as Birsa Bhavan, and Dumka's Raj Bhavan will be called Sido-Kanu Bhavan.

“I propose that the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi be renamed Birsa Bhawan after Birsa Munda, and the Raj Bhavan in Dumka be renamed Sido-Kanhu Bhawan after Sido-Kanu Murmu,” said Kishore in Jharkhand Assembly.

Notably, the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand was officially renamed Lok Bhavan on December 3, as part of a nationwide initiative to shed colonial-era titles.