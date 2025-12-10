Jharkhand government announces proposal to rename Lok Bhawans after Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanu

RANCHI: In a significant move, Jharkhand Government has made a proposal in the Assembly to name the Lok Bhawan in Ranchi as Birsa Munda Bhawan after the tribal icon, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the Lok Bhawan in Dumka after Santhal rebellion, Sido-Kanu Murmu.
The proposal was made by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore in the Assembly on Wednesday.
The minister announced in the House that Ranchi's main Raj Bhavan will be named as Birsa Bhavan, and Dumka's Raj Bhavan will be called Sido-Kanu Bhavan.
“I propose that the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi be renamed Birsa Bhawan after Birsa Munda, and the Raj Bhavan in Dumka be renamed Sido-Kanhu Bhawan after Sido-Kanu Murmu,” said Kishore in Jharkhand Assembly.
Notably, the Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand was officially renamed Lok Bhavan on December 3, as part of a nationwide initiative to shed colonial-era titles.
According to Kishore, the Lok Bhavan is state government property, under Article 154 of the Constitution, the executive power of the state rests with the Governor, so his office is also part of the state.
“The state government has full authority to name the property,” said the minister. The BJP has criticised the decision, arguing that Governor Houses across the country—not just in Jharkhand—have been renamed as Lok Bhawan. The party also accused the ruling alliance of creating unnecessary political controversy over the matter.
“Where were the leaders of the ruling alliance when Birsa Munda’s recognition was limited only to Jharkhand? It was the BJP-led government at the Centre that brought Birsa Munda national prominence. This is nothing but petty politics. Instead of indulging in such trivial issues, they should focus on constructive governance,” said state BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha.
Notably, the central government on December 3 had ordered that all Raj Bhavans across the country to be renamed Lok Bhavan.
Lok Bhavan in Ranchi is spread over 52 acres of land, which also includes Audrey House, built in 10 acres. Its foundation was laid in 1930 and it was completed in March 1931 at a cost of just Rs 7 lakh.