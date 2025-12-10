Maharashtra nears Maoist elimination as 11 top cadres surrender in Gadchiroli

MUMBAI: Maharashtra moves closer to eliminating the Maoist threat by March 2026 as 11 senior Maoist cadres, including four commanders with a combined bounty of Rs 82 lakh, surrendered before state police chief Rashmi Shukla in Gadchiroli.

Among the surrendered leaders were divisional committee members Ramesh alias Baju Lekami and Bhima alias Kiran Hidma Kowasi. Lekami, associated with the movement since 2004, served as president of the Edasgondi Gaon Panchayat Janatana Sarkar before becoming a divisional committee member in Bhamragad. Kowasi joined the Maoist ranks in 1998 and became a divisional committee member in 2019.

Gadchiroli police said the surrenders deliver a major blow to Maoists in the Dandakaranya region, spanning Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, marking one of the biggest successes since the surrender of Maoist Politburo member Bhupathi alias Mallojula Venugopal Rao in October, along with 60 others. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had handed over a copy of the Indian Constitution instead of weapons during that program.

Police Chief Shukla described the fresh surrender as “the beginning of the end of Maoism in Gadchiroli” and reaffirmed the commitment to the Union government’s March 31, 2026, deadline to eliminate the Left-wing insurgency. She said 112 Maoists have surrendered in Gadchiroli this year alone.

The surrender ceremony at Eklavya Hall also saw officers and personnel of the elite C-60 anti-Naxal unit felicitated for operations in the remote Laheri forest, which led to 61 Maoists surrendering and the recovery of 54 firearms.

Other surrendered Maoists included Poriye alias Lucky Adama Gota, Ratan alias Sanna Masu Oyam, Kamala alias Rago Iriya Veladi, Poriye alias Kumari Bhima Veladi, Ramaji alias Mura Lacchu Pungati, Sonu Podiyam alias Ajay Sanu Kato, Prakash alias Pandu Kundra Pungati, Sita alias Jaini Tonde Pallo, and Sainath Shankar Made.

The surrenders follow intensified anti-Maoist operations across India, with security forces killing over 270 Maoists in the past year in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. So far, more than 1,225 Maoists have surrendered, and 680, including top leaders, have been arrested. The killing of Maoist chief Nambala Kesava Rao, alias Basavaraju, on May 20, marked a major milestone in the fight against the insurgency.

According to the Union government, the number of Left-Wing insurgency-affected districts has fallen from 18 in April to 11, signalling significant progress in curbing the movement.