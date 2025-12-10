Over 1 billion faced childhood sexual violence in 2023, highest in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa: Lancet

Over a billion individuals worldwide aged 15 and above had experienced sexual violence during childhood, while around 608 million females were exposed to intimate partner violence in 2023, according to estimates published in The Lancet journal.

Highest prevalence of both intimate partner and sexual violence were found to be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

In these regions, the health impacts of violence are compounded by high rates of HIV and other chronic conditions, researchers noted.

In India, the prevalence of intimate partner violence was estimated at 23 percent among women aged 15 and above. Over 30 percent of women and 13 percent of men aged 15 and above are estimated to have experienced sexual violence as a child.

The researchers analysed data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2023, the "largest, most comprehensive effort to quantify health loss across places and over time."

The US' University of Washington coordinates the GBD study.

"Globally, in 2023, we estimated that 608 million females aged 15 years and older had ever been exposed to IPV (intimate partner violence), and 1.01 billion individuals aged 15 years and older had experienced sexual violence during childhood," the authors wrote.

The study provides new evidence linking sexual violence against children and intimate partner violence to a wider range of health outcomes than previously recognised, resulting in significantly higher levels of health loss and disability, they added.