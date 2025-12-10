Winter session day 8 | LIVE : Amit Shah to speak on Election Reforms in Lok Sabha; RS to debate Vande Mataram

Both Houses of Parliament are set to witness fresh debates on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha beginning discussions on electoral reforms and the Rajya Sabha taking up deliberations on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took the floor, sparking intense exchanges. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA and the INDIA bloc engaged in heated debate over electoral reforms and the special intensive revision, with the government accusing Congress of hiding its poll failures and the opposition reiterating allegations of ‘vote theft’.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha debated the national song Vande Mataram, a day after Amit Shah delivered a fiery speech attacking the opposition for linking the discussion with upcoming state assembly polls in West Bengal.

The storm in Parliament is expected to continue on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha carrying forward the discussion on electoral reforms and the Rajya Sabha deliberating on Vande Mataram, keeping both Houses in a charged and contentious mood.