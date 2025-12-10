Nation

Winter session day 8 | LIVE : Amit Shah to speak on Election Reforms in Lok Sabha; RS to debate Vande Mataram

Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc exchanged barbs over electoral reforms and the special intensive revision in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and the debates are set to continue today.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with party MP K.C. Venugopal during a discussion on election reforms in the House in the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
Rahul Gandhi to fly to Germany mid Winter Session; BJP criticises visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming trip to Berlin has sparked a fresh political flare-up, with the BJP attacking him for leaving the country even as the crucial winter session of Parliament is under way. Calling him “Videsh Nayak”, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla mocked Gandhi for choosing an overseas tour from December 15–20, while the Lok Sabha is scheduled to sit till December 19.

The Indian Overseas Congress has defended the visit as a major outreach initiative. Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, where IOC presidents from across Europe will meet to discuss NRI issues, organisational strengthening and expanding the Congress’ ideological footprint. Senior leaders including Sam Pitroda and Dr Arathi Krishna are expected to attend. IOC representatives in Austria and the UK said the visit will also open space for discussions with German lawmakers and the Indian community abroad.

Parliament gears up for fresh debates on electoral reforms and Vande Mataram

Both Houses of Parliament are set to witness fresh debates on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha beginning discussions on electoral reforms and the Rajya Sabha taking up deliberations on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took the floor, sparking intense exchanges. In the Lok Sabha, the NDA and the INDIA bloc engaged in heated debate over electoral reforms and the special intensive revision, with the government accusing Congress of hiding its poll failures and the opposition reiterating allegations of ‘vote theft’.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha debated the national song Vande Mataram, a day after Amit Shah delivered a fiery speech attacking the opposition for linking the discussion with upcoming state assembly polls in West Bengal.

The storm in Parliament is expected to continue on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha carrying forward the discussion on electoral reforms and the Rajya Sabha deliberating on Vande Mataram, keeping both Houses in a charged and contentious mood.

