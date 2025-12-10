Patna Diary | ‘No delay, Nishant should join politics’

There has been a buzz around Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, entering politics for a long time. While Nitish has not spoken on the issue so far, Nishant has also not given any clear indication that he wants to join politics. However, the Janata Dal (United) workers and leaders, including Nitish’s close aides, are saying that he should take a plunge into active politics. Senior JD(U) leader and minister Shravan Kumar has also joined the chorus and contended that Nishant should join politics without any further delay as it is already very late.

Power shock for Tej Pratap yet again

There seems no end to the problems of Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad. First, Lalu expelled him from the RJD and family for six years, which was followed by a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections. Then, it was learnt that he hadn’t paid his electricity bills for his house at Beur in Patna since July 2022, resulting in outstanding dues of Rs 3.61 lakh. Now, there are reports that he has paid the bill. Recently, he hit the headlines when he had to vacate his official bungalow after he lost in the Bihar Assembly polls. He came third in Mahua constituency.