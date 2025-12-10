Rajasthan govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals in first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

JAIPUR: The first-ever Pravasi Rajasthani Divas began in Jaipur on Wednesday, marking a major step toward boosting industrial growth in the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the event, which included a groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The government said these projects would usher in a new era of economic development in Rajasthan.

The state also unveiled the NRR Policy-2025 for overseas Rajasthanis and launched the Rajasthan Development Support Portal, a digital platform to help non-resident Rajasthanis connect directly with development initiatives.

Speaking at the event, CM Sharma said, “We have established the ‘Department of National and International Overseas Rajasthani Affairs’ keeping in mind the needs of our overseas community… enabling NRRs to play an active role in the development of their homeland.”

He urged overseas Rajasthanis to come forward as benefactors and promised full government support.

To strengthen investor confidence, the government announced 12 new policies covering industrial growth, technology, trade promotion, tourism, green development, food processing, aerospace and defence, sports, outsourcing, agro-forestry, AI, and vehicle scrappage.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Rajasthan’s strong position in land, energy, water, raw materials and safety had made it an attractive investment destination. Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore highlighted improvements in ease of doing business, citing transparency and faster decision-making.