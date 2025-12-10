Rajasthan govt announces Rs 1 lakh crore investment proposals in first Pravasi Rajasthani Divas

JAIPUR: The first-ever Pravasi Rajasthani Divas began in Jaipur on Wednesday, marking a major step toward boosting industrial growth in the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the event, which included a groundbreaking ceremony for investment proposals worth over Rs 1 lakh crore. The government said these projects would usher in a new era of economic development in Rajasthan.
The state also unveiled the NRR Policy-2025 for overseas Rajasthanis and launched the Rajasthan Development Support Portal, a digital platform to help non-resident Rajasthanis connect directly with development initiatives.
Speaking at the event, CM Sharma said, “We have established the ‘Department of National and International Overseas Rajasthani Affairs’ keeping in mind the needs of our overseas community… enabling NRRs to play an active role in the development of their homeland.”
He urged overseas Rajasthanis to come forward as benefactors and promised full government support.
To strengthen investor confidence, the government announced 12 new policies covering industrial growth, technology, trade promotion, tourism, green development, food processing, aerospace and defence, sports, outsourcing, agro-forestry, AI, and vehicle scrappage.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Rajasthan’s strong position in land, energy, water, raw materials and safety had made it an attractive investment destination. Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore highlighted improvements in ease of doing business, citing transparency and faster decision-making.
At the inaugural session, the Vedanta Group announced plans for an industrial park in Rajasthan. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “Just as Punjab feeds the nation, Rajasthan has the potential to provide minerals to meet the needs of the entire world,” emphasising the state’s unique mineral reserves. The industrial park will host units with investments between Rs 2 crore and Rs 200 crore.
The state government also felicitated leading industrialists including Anil Agarwal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Vineet Mittal, Ajay Piramal and Madhav Singhania.
The event, however, triggered a political controversy after videos showing empty chairs at the venue circulated on social media. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra posted the video on X, saying, “This is the true face of the BJP government: empty promises, empty stage, empty chairs, and empty, hollow achievements.”
Industries Minister Rathore countered the allegation, saying, “Those who are only used to chairs keep looking for empty chairs… we are not filling chairs; we are instilling confidence in the businessmen and youth coming to Rajasthan.”
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel also rejected the claims, stating the hall was full and accusing the opposition of sharing fake images.