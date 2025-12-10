Sharjeel Imam’s speeches can be used as evidence against co-accused in Delhi riots, Delhi Police tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that activist Sharjeel Imam's speeches can be attributed to other accused and can be used as evidence against them in the February 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria that all participants are liable for each other's acts in a conspiracy.

"Acts of one conspirator can be attributed to others. Sharjeel Imam's speeches can be attributed to Umar Khalid. Sharjeel Imam's case will be considered as evidence against the others," Raju told the bench.

The ASG argued that Khalid deliberately planned to leave Delhi before the riots took place as he wanted to deflect responsibility.

Raju said the planning was done by Khalid and it has been misstated that he was not the administrator of a WhatsApp group related to the riots.

The top court reserved its judgment after hearing all the lawyers and directed them to submit written arguments, charts, and others by December 18.

Seeking bail in the case, Imam had expressed anguish before the apex court over being "labelled" a "dangerous intellectual terrorist," without a full-fledged trial or a single conviction.

"I would like to say that I am not a terrorist, as I have been called by the respondent (police). I am not an anti-national as called by the State. I am a citizen of this country, a citizen by birth and I have not been convicted for any offence till now," senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Imam, said.

He had contended that Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, which was before the communal violence that rocked Northeast Delhi, for his speeches that alone cannot constitute the offence of "criminal conspiracy" in the riots case.