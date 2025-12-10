Sikh community protests outside Harak Singh Rawat’s home over controversial remarks; demands apology

DEHRADUN: An uproar ensued in Dehradun on Tuesday evening as members of the Sikh community gathered outside the residence of former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, demanding an immediate apology over controversial remarks he allegedly made concerning the community.

The protestors, who arrived from various parts of the country, staged a peaceful demonstration, engaging in 'Shabad Kirtan' (devotional singing) outside the Defence Colony home of Rawat. The simmering anger stems from a widely circulated video clip where Rawat reportedly made an offensive jest about the Sikh community during an interaction with striking lawyers.

"We demand that Harak Singh Rawat return from Delhi immediately and apologize to us face-to-face," stated one demonstrator, who preferred not to be named.

However, Rawat was reportedly out of town. Following an hour of negotiations with local police, the group dispersed after being assured that the former minister would return soon to address their concerns.

The controversy ignited last Friday when Rawat visited protesting advocates. While showing solidarity, he allegedly uttered the now-infamous remark. Initial objections were raised by Sikh community members present at the site, prompting Rawat to issue an immediate apology on the spot, followed by another apology inside the Bar Association premises.

In an apparent act of atonement, Rawat visited the Paonta Sahib Gurdwara on Sunday, participating in 'Langar Sewa' (community kitchen service) and 'Joda Sewa' (shoe service). Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat also visited a local Gurdwara to offer 'Joda Sewa' in solidarity.