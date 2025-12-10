UK travel vlogger alleges harassment at Post Malone concert in Guwahati; Assam Police await formal complaint

GUWAHATI: A UK-based travel vlogger alleged she and her friend were harassed at the December 8 concert of American singer-rapper Post Malone in Guwahati.

Taking to social media, the British woman alleged that the two of them were “touched without consent.” The alleged incident took place soon after they had entered the concert venue at the Veterinary College ground.

The Assam Police took note of the allegation and made attempts to reach out to both.

“The British citizen complained about harassment at the December 8 Post Malone concert. I want to make it clear that we had an adequate number of officers and staff at the venue. During the investigation, we learnt that no complaint was lodged with the police,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Ankur Jain said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He further stated that he had sent text messages to both women on their X handles, and a reply was awaited. “I told them that if they had any issues, they could inform me. Two hours have elapsed but I have not received any complaint from them,” Jain said.

He shared his number at the press conference, assuring that action would be taken if any complaint was received.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded the arrest of those who were involved in the incident.

“This is an unfortunate incident which will tarnish the image of Assam. I want that the incident is probed and the culprits are arrested and punished,” Gogoi said.