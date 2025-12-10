UP: Former IPS officer arrested in industrial plot allotment fraud case

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Police on Wednesday arrested a former IPS officer in connection with an alleged case of fraud and forgery related to the allotment of an industrial plot in Deoria district in 1999, officials said.

According to the police, the accused, Amitabh Thakur, allegedly misused his official position as the then superintendent of police of Deoria to facilitate the allotment of an industrial plot by the District Industries Centre, in the name of his wife, Nutan Thakur, by using forged documents and false identities.

The plot was subsequently sold for alleged monetary gain.

DCP (Lucknow West) Vishwajeet Shrivastava said a complaint in this regard was filed by Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Rajajipuram, under the Tal Katora police station limits in Lucknow.