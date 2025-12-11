341 minor pregnancies recorded in Gujarat's Mehsana between April and December 2025

AHMEDABAD: A recent survey by the Gujarat Health Department has revealed that, in district of Mehsana alone, 341 minor girls aged 13-17 have become pregnant in the past year between April and December.

Female health workers, while compiling maternal health data, stumbled upon one case after another girls barely in their teens already carrying the burden of motherhood.

In-charge District Health Officer Dr. Ghanshyam Gadhvi, speaking with stark clarity, laid out the disturbing numbers. “Between April and December 2025, 22,812 pregnant women were registered in the district. Among them were girls, 2 aged 14, 34 aged 15, 76 aged 16, and 229 aged 17. That makes 341 minor pregnancies,ˮ he said.

Kadi leads the list with 88 pregnant minors, followed closely by Mehsana taluka with 80. The chain extends across Bahucharaji (17), Jotana (16), Kheralu (19), Satlasana (23), Vadnagar (24), Unjha (20), Vijapur (28), and Visnagar (26).