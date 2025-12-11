Centre rejects global climate air quality rankings; says they hold no bearing on India’s policymaking

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has dismissed any external climate risk rankings and air quality rankings for domestic policymaking.

Recently, the Global Climate Risk Index assessed countries based on the human and economic impact of extreme weather events. The government also rejected global air quality rankings, stating that these rankings were not conducted by any official authority. It emphasized that the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality guidelines are advisory values rather than binding standards.

On Thursday, the government informed Parliament that global air quality rankings cited by various organisations are not conducted by any official authority, and reiterated that the WHO air quality guidelines are only meant to serve as advisory values.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha regarding India's position in global indices such as IQAir's World Air Quality Ranking, the WHO Global Air Quality Database, the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), and the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) metrics, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh clarified that no official country-specific pollution ranking is conducted worldwide.

“The WHO's guidelines are intended to help countries establish their own standards by considering factors such as geography, environmental conditions, background levels, and national circumstances,” Singh stated. He noted that India has already established its National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 12 pollutants to protect public health and environmental quality.

India conducts its own annual air quality survey to evaluate and rank 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), based on measures for improving air quality.